$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Perspecta also posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perspecta.

PRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in Perspecta by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,221,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after buying an additional 164,506 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRSP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

