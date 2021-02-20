-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.98). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.81) to ($3.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Maxim Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $124.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $92.65.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $835,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

