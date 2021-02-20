$0.84 EPS Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $43.11. 1,460,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,801. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.06.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

