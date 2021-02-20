$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.73. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $114,280 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 530.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

BBSI opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $547.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $85.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.12.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

