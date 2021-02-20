-$0.48 EPS Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.66). Carvana posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Truist began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 24,600 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.37, for a total transaction of $6,085,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $527,392.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $7,114,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,945,517 shares of company stock worth $733,594,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Carvana by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $13.34 on Friday, reaching $308.74. 1,421,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,677. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.12. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $314.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of -113.09 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.