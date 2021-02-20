-$0.21 EPS Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). IMAX reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMAX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.49.

IMAX opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. IMAX has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in IMAX by 8.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

