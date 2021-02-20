$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after buying an additional 632,506 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after buying an additional 560,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after buying an additional 1,337,596 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after buying an additional 126,732 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.