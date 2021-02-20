$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

GAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. 91,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,237. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $13.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $394.48 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.