$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortuna Silver Mines.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSM opened at $7.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

