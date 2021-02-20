$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.01). Extended Stay America reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

STAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAY traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. 888,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,942. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -99.19 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.