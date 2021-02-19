ZW Data Action Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,944 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,562% compared to the typical volume of 117 put options.

CNET stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 million, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

