Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $141,000 Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $71,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of LI stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

