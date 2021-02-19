Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 427.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,770 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $4.76 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.35 million, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

