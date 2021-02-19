Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,860 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 47.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,284 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 175.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,099 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter worth approximately $469,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

EPAC opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAC shares. G.Research cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Gabelli cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

