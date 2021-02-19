Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,612,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,858.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,104,314.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

