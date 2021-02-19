Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 991 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYKE shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In related news, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $389,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,766.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $43.68.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

