Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth $8,758,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,630,000 after purchasing an additional 869,830 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,104,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 514,677 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth $3,743,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth $3,621,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $104,212.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 35,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $416,540.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,541. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

GLDD stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $953.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

