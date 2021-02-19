Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.31.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ ZS opened at $223.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.66. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.