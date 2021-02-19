Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Short Interest Update

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of ZS opened at $223.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $230.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.66.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.31.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $586,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,714.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 702,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 65.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after acquiring an additional 604,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after acquiring an additional 290,158 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 109.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,455,000 after acquiring an additional 276,339 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 32.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,032,000 after purchasing an additional 249,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

