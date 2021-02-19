ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Trading Up 13.6%

Shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) were up 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 1,779,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,129,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.30% of ZK International Group worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.