Zillow Group’s (ZG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zillow Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $187.15 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of -95.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.29 and a 200-day moving average of $115.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zillow Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

