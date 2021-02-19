Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of M/I Homes worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $561,110.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,900 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MHO stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

