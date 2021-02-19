Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 6,727 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth $802,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 906.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

