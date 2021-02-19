Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,360 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 19,758.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Energizer by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 316,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 78,960 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

