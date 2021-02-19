Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,241 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 98,063 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 51.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 61,496 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $195,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $45,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $556,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $77.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $82.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.75%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

