Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 33,219 Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 909,881 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 454,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 160.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 543,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 334,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

XEC stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.