Zetacoin (ZET) Market Cap Achieves $171,325.14

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $171,325.14 and $8,332.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,875.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $715.53 or 0.01303922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.90 or 0.00440825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00032039 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003380 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,474,787 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

