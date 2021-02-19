Zeepin (ZPT) Market Cap Hits $336,960.42

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded up 43.4% against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $336,960.42 and approximately $73,997.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.46 or 0.00400554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00060051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00085476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00077702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00083099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.98 or 0.00426661 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00026904 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.