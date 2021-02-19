Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Get Weibo alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. China Renaissance Securities lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.06.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.