Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) to Hold

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:REED opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REED. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reed’s by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 69.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 447,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Reed's

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

