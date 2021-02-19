Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

