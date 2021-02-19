Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) to “Hold”

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALBO. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 18.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 29.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.