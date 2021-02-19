Zacks Investment Research Lowers Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

LSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.14.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $81.91 on Thursday. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 189,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,749,000 after purchasing an additional 511,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 547,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,612,000 after purchasing an additional 154,965 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

