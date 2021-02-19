Zacks Investment Research Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

CRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.41.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $292.51 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $303.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,563,000 after acquiring an additional 499,581 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,111,000 after acquiring an additional 409,339 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,548,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,440 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,749,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

