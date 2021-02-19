Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of copper tube and fittings; brass and copper alloy rod, bar and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum and copper impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; and fabricated tubular products. Mueller’s operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, and China. Mueller’s business is importantly linked to the construction of new homes; the improvement and reconditioning of existing homes and structures; and the commercial construction market which includes, office buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, etc. “

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,618,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $34,640.00. Insiders have sold a total of 47,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,450 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Industries (MLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.