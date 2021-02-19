Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to Sell

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Get Cerus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 1,484,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,177. Cerus has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at $422,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 56,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $448,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 418,649 shares of company stock worth $3,318,959 over the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerus by 378.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerus (CERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.