Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Aspen Group alerts:

ASPU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $161,862.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at $359,004.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $176,372.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,466 shares of company stock worth $835,295. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in Aspen Group by 192.4% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 658,033 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 108,980 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Aspen Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 574,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Aspen Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 472,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.