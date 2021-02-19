Zacks: Brokerages Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. TopBuild posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $9.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

NYSE BLD traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $209.50. The company had a trading volume of 190,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,871. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $224.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.