Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Digital Turbine posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 260%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $6.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,974. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $97.70. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

