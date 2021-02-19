Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.10 Billion

Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce $8.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.18 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $34.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.65 billion to $34.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $36.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.92 billion to $37.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

