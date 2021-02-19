Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to announce sales of $88.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.10 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $108.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $366.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.70 million to $368.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $338.14 million, with estimates ranging from $312.30 million to $368.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

DRQ stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 164,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,934. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -106.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

