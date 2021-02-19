Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to announce sales of $3.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $15.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.25 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $15.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,139 shares of company stock worth $5,692,337. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.77. 1,572,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.