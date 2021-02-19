Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.19. AdaptHealth posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

In related news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 131,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -530.08.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

