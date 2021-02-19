Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Earnings of -$5.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings of ($5.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.81). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 454.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($18.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.14) to ($17.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($13.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.48) to ($10.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average of $68.21. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $112.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

