Zacks: Analysts Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $157,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,838 shares in the company, valued at $497,857.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,202 shares of company stock worth $2,636,250 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,944. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $995.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

