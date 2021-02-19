Zacks: Analysts Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.36 Million

Brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to announce $160.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.00 million and the lowest is $159.71 million. Employers posted sales of $188.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $657.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $658.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $676.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, Director James R. Kroner bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,774 shares of company stock valued at $148,307. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Employers by 53.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 152,931 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Employers by 5.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 170,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Employers by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Employers stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. 249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $44.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.