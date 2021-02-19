Zacks: Analysts Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $199.28 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce $199.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.64 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $768.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $764.68 million to $770.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $886.58 million, with estimates ranging from $871.93 million to $904.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Addus HomeCare.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

In related news, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $51,771,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 515,173 shares of company stock valued at $51,923,962. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 18.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 148.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 25,131 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

ADUS traded down $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.82. 112,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

