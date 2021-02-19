Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post $0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.73. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.