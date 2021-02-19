Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. The Hershey reported sales of $2.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,601,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSY traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.99. 1,381,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,633. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average of $147.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

