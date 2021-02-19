Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $633.25 Million

Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will post $633.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $628.79 million and the highest is $637.70 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $589.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens raised The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $83.21 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $44,706.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 75,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $5,298,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,833,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,880 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,960. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after buying an additional 113,777 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.